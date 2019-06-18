Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

17

22

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Nam Tae Hyun ironically reveals that he is against public celebrity relationships on 'Video Star'

AKP STAFF

Singer Nam Tae Hyun very ironically revealed that he was against public relationships on the June 18 broadcast of 'Video Star.' Although he was supposed to be edited out following his cheating controversy, the show revealed that they were unable to completely edit him out.

The singer voted "no" when the guests were asked to vote whether or not they supported this issue. Former Fiestar member Linzy voted "yes" citing FT Island's Minhwan and Laboum's Yulhee as a couple who is being given positive feedback by netizens for their married life. 

Given the current controversy surrounding him, we're sure that Nam Tae Hyun regrets revealing his relationship publicly. 

  1. Nam Tae Hyun
10 8,102 Share 44% Upvoted

21

Canucks4Life1,339 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

Let's get one thing straight this guy wanted to go public, his girlfriend reluctantly went with it to make him happy, then he screws her over and now he doesn't think it's a good idea. This guy is a tool, girls your better off without him.

Share

14

DTRT6,059 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

After all that noise he made about wanting to go public only to cheat 2 months later, Taehyun has the nerve to say he's against public relationships.


Sorry but who the fuck are you to say that, Taehyun?


Somebody's gotta drug test that guy.


He can't sing either.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,007
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
18 hours ago   7   1,434

allkpop in your Inbox