Nam Tae Hyun ironically reveals that he is against public celebrity relationships on 'Video Star'

Singer Nam Tae Hyun very ironically revealed that he was against public relationships on the June 18 broadcast of 'Video Star.' Although he was supposed to be edited out following his cheating controversy, the show revealed that they were unable to completely edit him out.

The singer voted "no" when the guests were asked to vote whether or not they supported this issue. Former Fiestar member Linzy voted "yes" citing FT Island's Minhwan and Laboum's Yulhee as a couple who is being given positive feedback by netizens for their married life.

Given the current controversy surrounding him, we're sure that Nam Tae Hyun regrets revealing his relationship publicly.