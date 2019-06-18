Former Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon wanted to cut Yoon Ji Sung's hair?

Ha Sung Woon, who recently debuted as a solo artist, participated in a photoshoot with magazine 'star1' and appeared on the cover.

The photoshoot took place in Aori, Japan and promoted carrier brand American Tourist. The photos showcased Ha Sung Woon's casual and fresh charm. The new solo artist talked about his new single "Riding" and said that he asked Dynamic Duo's Gaeko to feature on the track! He also talked about reading fan comments and checking them every day.

Ha Sung Woon also talked about Yoon Jin Sung, whose last phone call went to Ha Sung Woon. He said "We talked about how I wanted to cut his hair before he went to the military," demonstrating the special bond between the members.