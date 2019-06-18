Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Former Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon wanted to cut Yoon Ji Sung's hair?

Ha Sung Woon, who recently debuted as a solo artist, participated in a photoshoot with magazine 'star1' and appeared on the cover. 

The photoshoot took place in Aori, Japan and promoted carrier brand American Tourist. The photos showcased Ha Sung Woon's casual and fresh charm. The new solo artist talked about his new single "Riding" and said that he asked Dynamic Duo's Gaeko to feature on the track! He also talked about reading fan comments and checking them every day. 

Ha Sung Woon also talked about Yoon Jin Sung, whose last phone call went to Ha Sung Woon. He said "We talked about how I wanted to cut his hair before he went to the military," demonstrating the special bond between the members. 

I'm glad to see Sungwoon doing so well! 🤗💕


Does anyone know if he will ever return to HOTSHOT or if he is strictly a solo artist now? Last November, there were reports of a HOTSHOT comeback planned for June 2019, but I haven't seen any updates since. I really miss OT6.

