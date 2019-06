MBC Every1's 'Video Star' has announced that they will be editing Nam Tae Hyun out of to minimize discomfort for the viewers.

The artist was previously wrapped up in controversy after his ex-girlfriend, Jang Jae In, announced that he was cheating on her with another woman. Following news of his departure from the musical 'Mephisto,' Nam Tae Hyun announced that he would not be canceling his upcoming concert, further inducing criticism from the general public.