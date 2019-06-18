Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Nam Tae Hyun appears on 'Video Star' despite his cheating controversy

Nam Tae Hyun appeared on the June 18 broadcast 'Video Star.' Although it was previously reported by the show that the singer would be completely edited out due to his cheating allegation controversy, the show's PD revealed that it was impossible to edit him out completely. 

The PD stated that the show tried their best to edit out parts of Nam Tae Hyun's appearance that were the most uncomfortable to watch, but that segments regarding the musical 'Mephisto,' in which Nam Tae Hyun was once set to appear in, would be in the show. 

Although Nam Tae Hyun appeared on the show, his portion was not that long. 

What do you think about this? 

ConsistenceIsKey-129 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

As he should.


I legit understand her feelings, but it's not like he was being abusive. People cheat as simple as that. Does it make it okay? No. But it's truly not that series, they were just dating. it's not like he had a mistress and they were married and had kids etc. What's that dude name byunghun or something who was in that real popular historical drama, he was attempting to cheat with a model or trainee from bighit i think. like...and his career was still good. Like I despise that more than regular couples, like you're a whole father.


My mother told me that nowadays and even back then it was always a 90% chance of being cheated on. That's why i'm so wary about dating because I don't give second chances. It's one and done. And even if I got cheated on, it wouldn't make sense of how our personal issues impede business.

noname12345-690 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

This guy has never been a good guy even when he was in Winner. He treated the other band members (in Winner and South Club) and fans poorly.


