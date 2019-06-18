Nam Tae Hyun appears on 'Video Star' despite his cheating controversy

Nam Tae Hyun appeared on the June 18 broadcast 'Video Star.' Although it was previously reported by the show that the singer would be completely edited out due to his cheating allegation controversy, the show's PD revealed that it was impossible to edit him out completely.

The PD stated that the show tried their best to edit out parts of Nam Tae Hyun's appearance that were the most uncomfortable to watch, but that segments regarding the musical 'Mephisto,' in which Nam Tae Hyun was once set to appear in, would be in the show.

Although Nam Tae Hyun appeared on the show, his portion was not that long.

