Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Netizens start a government petition to halt YG Entertainment's activities

Over 34,000 people have signed a government petition demanding that suspension of YG Entertainment activities as of this writing.

The popular label known as one of the 'Big 3' has been enveloped in scandals involving prostitution and concealment of drug use. 

Many netizens are expressing their disappointment in the label for its unethical ways, and are further calling a boycott of all YG artists in addition to the petition.

It seems like anger is rising even though Yang Hyun Suk and his brother have both resigned. What do you think of this entire situation? 

gintama53 pts 4 days ago 4
when your own people sign petition for you to stop promoting.... just how low did they go... i feel bad for those innocent artist working for them

4 more replies

SpanishKpoper145 pts 4 days ago 10
I commented that they should disband the company or let the artist leave without getting any punishment and i was hated as f. Look what is happening now. Like seriously investigate that shitty company.

10 more replies

