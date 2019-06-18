Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Sohyun posts images from 10 years ago to reminisce about 4minute's 10th-anniversary

Former 4minute member Sohyun reminisced about her career as she looks at the ten years that have passed since the group's debut.

Sohyun posted a picture from her debut days when she was 16 and compared herself to her present-day self at 26. 

Her caption reads: 

"The fresh age of 16

It doesn't seem like so long ago but it's already 10 years since my debut.

Time flies. In those 10 years, I received so much love from people. I will make sure to repay the love with a thankful heart by working hard. 

Thank you." 


4minute was formerly known for their strong concepts and dance moves. We wish a happy anniversary to 4minute!

pink_oracle2,931 pts 4 days ago
4 days ago

They had just entered a new sound I was really into when they disbanded. Although it does seem, creatively, CLC picked up exactly where 4Minute left off.

Share

4

MeniNova403 pts 4 days ago
4 days ago

Back when Kpop was about crazy colors and was overall fun and entertaining.

Share

