Sohyun posts images from 10 years ago to reminisce about 4minute's 10th-anniversary

Former 4minute member Sohyun reminisced about her career as she looks at the ten years that have passed since the group's debut.

Sohyun posted a picture from her debut days when she was 16 and compared herself to her present-day self at 26.

Her caption reads:

"The fresh age of 16

It doesn't seem like so long ago but it's already 10 years since my debut.

Time flies. In those 10 years, I received so much love from people. I will make sure to repay the love with a thankful heart by working hard.

Thank you."





4minute was formerly known for their strong concepts and dance moves. We wish a happy anniversary to 4minute!