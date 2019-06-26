Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

18

11

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Lovelyz confirmed as first guests of new All The K-Pop web variety, 'Final Broadcast Idol'

AKP STAFF

MBC's ALL THE K-POP is launching a new, live web variety series via its YouTube and 'V Live' channels, titled 'Final Broadcast Idol'!

On 'Final Broadcast Idol', various idol groups who have successfully wrapped up their comeback schedules will get together to throw a big party with their fans on live broadcast, celebrating the end of their promotions. After throwing a fun live party paired with mukbang, the idols will then hold a time of reflecting on their past schedules, sharing behind stories with fans. Next up, the idols and fans team up to hold their very own 'Idol World Cup', voting for the best single promotional event of all of the group's past schedules for the recently ended promotions. Finally, the show comes to an end with a special gift for fans - special performances of the idol groups' hidden b-side tracks!

Expected to run for a total of 90-minutes per episode, ALL THE K-POP's 'Final Broadcast Idol' is set to premiere this June 27 at 9 PM KST, with first guests Lovelyz! Make sure to tune in for a complete recap of Lovelyz's 6th mini album promotions this week!

  1. Lovelyz
2 5,610 Share 62% Upvoted

0

Maia_Maia8 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

hey thats a good idea for a new show!

Share

0

jokbal_is_yum1,245 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Good choice of groups to start this series!
<3<3<3<3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki files for divorce with Song Hye Kyo
11 hours ago   179   1,154,883
Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki files for divorce with Song Hye Kyo
11 hours ago   179   1,154,883

allkpop in your Inbox