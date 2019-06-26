Lovelyz confirmed as first guests of new All The K-Pop web variety, 'Final Broadcast Idol'

MBC's ALL THE K-POP is launching a new, live web variety series via its YouTube and 'V Live' channels, titled 'Final Broadcast Idol'!

On 'Final Broadcast Idol', various idol groups who have successfully wrapped up their comeback schedules will get together to throw a big party with their fans on live broadcast, celebrating the end of their promotions. After throwing a fun live party paired with mukbang, the idols will then hold a time of reflecting on their past schedules, sharing behind stories with fans. Next up, the idols and fans team up to hold their very own 'Idol World Cup', voting for the best single promotional event of all of the group's past schedules for the recently ended promotions. Finally, the show comes to an end with a special gift for fans - special performances of the idol groups' hidden b-side tracks!

Expected to run for a total of 90-minutes per episode, ALL THE K-POP's 'Final Broadcast Idol' is set to premiere this June 27 at 9 PM KST, with first guests Lovelyz! Make sure to tune in for a complete recap of Lovelyz's 6th mini album promotions this week!



