Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

25

6

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 13 days ago

Leo goes for a quiet, emotional cover photo for solo comeback 'Muse'

AKP STAFF

VIXX's Leo has released his online cover photo for 'Muse'.

The VIXX member's 2nd mini-album will include 6 songs: title song "Romanticism", "Things Approaching" featuring Dynamic Duo's Choiza, "Homesickness", "It's Tight", "Muse", and "the flower" featuring Maximilian Hecker. Leo participated in the creation of all the songs, either as a lyricist or the composer. The online cover photo features a quiet, lonely mood characteristic of Leo's usual personality.

Leo's solo comeback is set for June 17th at 6PM KST.

  1. VIXX
  2. Leo
1 1,941 Share 81% Upvoted

0

shikey-3 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

Can't wait

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,557

allkpop in your Inbox