Leo goes for a quiet, emotional cover photo for solo comeback 'Muse'

VIXX's Leo has released his online cover photo for 'Muse'.

The VIXX member's 2nd mini-album will include 6 songs: title song "Romanticism", "Things Approaching" featuring Dynamic Duo's Choiza, "Homesickness", "It's Tight", "Muse", and "the flower" featuring Maximilian Hecker. Leo participated in the creation of all the songs, either as a lyricist or the composer. The online cover photo features a quiet, lonely mood characteristic of Leo's usual personality.

Leo's solo comeback is set for June 17th at 6PM KST.

