Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 13 days ago

BTS estimated to have a $4.6 billion impact on Korea's economy annually

BTS' impact on Korea's economy has awed everyone.

SBS News reported that BTS is bringing over 5 trillion KRW (approximately 4.6 billion USD) to Korea's economy. Korean marts all over the world are expanding and seeing a giant profit through fans buying not just K-pop goods, but also Korean food. Many want to visit Korea whenever they can. Last year in April during the Super Concert that BTS was part of, over 10,000 international fans went to Gwangju and visited various tourism hotspots. It is estimated that over 800,000 tourists come to Korea each year because of BTS.

Not only so, but restaurants that BTS used to go to have become giant tourism spots. Research indicates over 5.5 trillion KRW in profits including all profits from BTS goods exports. 

Check out the full report below.

DTRT6,058 pts 13 days ago 11
13 days ago

Big Hit doesn't need to concern themselves with becoming one of the Big 3 when they've already surpassed them.

Big Hit: 2.7 billion

SM+JYP+YG= 2.112 billion

39

njsjyghsjmthjk561 pts 13 days ago 13
13 days ago

Let that sink in Fellow ARMYs: $4.6 billion.

To all those haters: can you even do $10,000? Yeah, I thought so.

