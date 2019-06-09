Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 13 days ago

Soyul flusters Moon Hee Jun by bursting into tears while talking about her pregnancy

AKP STAFF

Moon Hee Jun and Soyul joined 'Superman Returns' with their 24-month-old daughter.

The couple had their first appearance on the 9th. When asked how they felt when they heard about the news of her being pregnant before being married, Moon Hee Jun responded, "On the inside, I was shocked. But on the outside, I didn't even hesitate and asked her to marry me."

Soyul suddenly burst out into tears and said, "Oh no. I think I'm gonna cry because of how hard it was. I had a hard time during my pregnancy. I was really worried, but my husband made me feel secure and I'm grateful for that."

Moon Hee Jun was flustered, but succeeded in getting his wife to laugh by joking, "If you cry like that, it looks like we got married because of the child."

MeniNova403 pts 13 days ago 9
13 days ago

But they did get married because of her pregnancy. If it's a shot gun wedding, just call it what it is.

9 more replies

mipcy913 pts 13 days ago 8
13 days ago

I really don't like moon hee jun, can't pinpoint exactly what or why.

8 more replies

