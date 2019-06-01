Kangnam says he's worried about relationship with Lee Sang Hwa?

Kangnam revealed he's worried about his relationship with former Olympic speed skater Lee Sang Hwa.



During the filming for KBS talk-variety show 'Hello', Kangnam got the studio going after he said of his relationship, "What do you do when you're so happy," making fellow guests Cosmic Girls' Bona and Seola express jealousy.

Guest Kwak Jung Eun commented, "I don't date anymore. I feel like I'm good at giving advice, but when I'm in love, it's hard." Shin Dong Yup joked, "The Kwak Jung Eun I know isn't like this at all."





This episode of 'Hello' airs on June 3 KST. In related news, Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa went public with their relationship this past March, and there are rumors they may be tying the knot this year.