Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 days ago

Ji Chang Wook states that filming for 'The Fisherman and the City' is more difficult than being in the army

AKP STAFF

Ji Chang Wook appeared as a guest on Channel A's 'The Fisherman and the City' during an episode which aired on June 6. 

On the second day of filming, Ji Chang Wook shakily stated that he was "feeling very well" while sporting a pale complexion. The well-known actor sighed and stated that fishing for 13 hours straight made him wonder if appearing on the show was more difficult than serving in the military!

The actor also suggested that filming this show would be difficult unless you like fishing. 

  1. Ji Chang Wook
1

k_kid1,142 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

You have to REALLY like fishing in order to guest on that show and actually enjoy it.

1

EXO_BlackP-33 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

Ever since he came out of the army he seems a lot more skinny. I hope he is still feeling healthy. If him losing weight is not a result of a health problem then that is fine. As long as his health is okay! :)

