Ji Chang Wook states that filming for 'The Fisherman and the City' is more difficult than being in the army

Ji Chang Wook appeared as a guest on Channel A's 'The Fisherman and the City' during an episode which aired on June 6.

On the second day of filming, Ji Chang Wook shakily stated that he was "feeling very well" while sporting a pale complexion. The well-known actor sighed and stated that fishing for 13 hours straight made him wonder if appearing on the show was more difficult than serving in the military!

The actor also suggested that filming this show would be difficult unless you like fishing.