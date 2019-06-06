Kids give their honest review to Ji Jin Seok's debut track 'Good Bye' in person

Kids reviewed Ji Jin Seok's "Good Bye."

On June 3, the rookie artist, who has previously appeared on 'Under Nineteen,' made his debut as a ballad singer.

A review video featuring Ji Jin Seok and 4 different groups of kids under the age of 10 is shared YouTuber Yoon Sung Won's channel ODG.

Ji Jin Seok performed his debut track live in front of the young audience. After hearing his heartfelt ballad, kids gave varying reviews. One kid commented, "It was sad." Another said, "I think the song is really great."





The review video garnered over 100,000 views in just 3 days. Ji Jin Seok's agency, Black Y Music, commented, "First, we want to deliver appreciation to Yoon Sung Won and the children. We were able to experience the power of good content through them. We're grateful Ji Jin Seok's music is getting spread in a unique way," and lastly, asked for great love and attention for "Good Night."

Watch kids' review to Ji Jin Seok's "Good Night," and also make sure to check out his MV.

