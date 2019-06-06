Top film director Bong Joon Ho didn't know Park Seo Joon was popular?

On June 6, tvN's 'Cover Story' analyzed director Bong Joon Ho and his latest film 'Parasite.'

Producer Jang Young Hwan, who worked on 'Parasite' with Bong Joon Ho, talked about Park Seo Joon's short yet significant appearance in the movie. He said, "It's a role with a great impact so we were worried about who to give it to."

He continued, "Director was watching clips and said Park Seo Joon is good at acting. At the time, the director was living overseas so I don't think he knew how popular Park Seo Joon is."

Producer Jang Young Hwan also shared Park Seo Joon happily accepted the role.