iKON's Koo Jun Hoe unfollows Yang Hyun Suk on Instagram + still follows B.I

There's scandal upon scandal happening at YG Entertainment and it seems like some artists are ready to cut ties with their former director.





iKON's Koo Jun Hoe recently unfollowed Yang Hyun Suk and others on Instagram, going from following 20 people down to 15. This comes after Jun Hoe exclaimed excitedly back in May on a variety program broadcast that he and YG were on following terms. Netizens also noticed that Joon Hoe is still following B.I. and the other iKON members but had unfollowed other YG accounts including WINNER.



What do you think this all means? There's a lot of speculation going around behind the meaning of Jun Hoe's actions amidst all the drama.