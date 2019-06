Gfriend is keeping up the hype with their individual MV teasers for their title track "Fever" and Yuju's is the newest one.

The stunning member is seen wearing a red floral ensemble as well as a lavender crop-top that shows off her slim midriff. The simple but colorful outfits suit her incredibly well and we can't wait to see more of her!

Check out the teaser above. Are you ready for "Fever" to come out?