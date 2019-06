According to representatives from Mystic Story on June 5, singer Jung In is expecting her second child!

One Mystic Story rep told media outlets, "Jung In is 3 months pregnant with her second child. She is expected to give birth some time in December."

The famous musician couple Jung In and Jo Jung Chi married back in November of 2013, before welcoming their first daughter Jo Eun in March of 2017. Congratulations to the whole family!