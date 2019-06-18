Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Actor Kim Rae Won worked out for 4 months but wasn't able to show his physique in the new movie 'Long Live the King'

Actor Kim Rae Won sadly revealed that he wasn't able to show off his physique even though he exercised and dieted for four months! 

He appeared on 'Late Night E-News' to promote his new movie 'Long Live the King' when he mentioned his preparation for the movie. 

In order to prepare for a shirtless scene, Kim Rae Won stated that he worked really hard on controlling what foods he ate but unfortunately, after discussing with the director, they decided that they would proceed with the scene with clothes on. 

Kim Rae Won expressed his regret at the unfortunate situation, saying he worked out and dieted for 3 to 4 months for the shirtless scene. The reporter even told him that his body looked amazing even from a man's perspective!


hohliu 4 days ago
4 days ago

Rare to see a tan celeb in SK...They are normally super fair...

Forestgirl 3 days ago
3 days ago

I so love this man! He spends more time fishing though then acting lol he is Georgous!

