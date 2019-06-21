Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Ailee reveals behind the scenes preview of her choreography for 'butterFLY'

Ailee's comeback is one that has been long awaited by fans and now we get to see the process behind the product.

The singer released a behind the scenes choreography teaser that showed snippets of the moves for "butterFLY." The background music was a beautiful piano melody symbolizing Ailee's symbolic and emotional journey to her comeback, but the moves indicate that her title track may be the bop of the summer.

Check the video out above. Are you excited to see the result of Ailee's hard work? 

Okay Ailee I see you girl. Work it out girl.

