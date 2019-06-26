Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

30

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS's SUGA revealed as producer, composer, & lyricist for Heize's comeback single 'We Don't Talk Together'

AKP STAFF

On June 27, Heize's label Studio Blue revealed, "Heize will be releasing a new digital single 'We Don't Talk Together' on July 7. The single was produced by BTS's SUGA and composed by SUGA, Heize, and El Capitxn, with lyrics by SUGA and Heize."

The collaboration is said to have been suggested by music staff from both labels. Meanwhile, Heize recently unveiled a fun, quirky teaser image for "We Don't Talk Together", which you can find below. 

Look out for Heize x SUGA's "We Don't Talk Together", coming soon!

  1. SUGA
  2. Heize
6 2,797 Share 88% Upvoted

4

bright_light2,757 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

I'm really happy for yoongi, he's a genius producer. I know it's going to be a hit i can't wait, this song better skyrocket to the top of the charts globally

Share

4

DisplayName975535 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

We can expect a bop. Nothing less from Heize and Suga.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

     
     
     
     

allkpop in your Inbox