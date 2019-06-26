BTS's SUGA revealed as producer, composer, & lyricist for Heize's comeback single 'We Don't Talk Together'

On June 27, Heize's label Studio Blue revealed, "Heize will be releasing a new digital single 'We Don't Talk Together' on July 7. The single was produced by BTS's SUGA and composed by SUGA, Heize, and El Capitxn, with lyrics by SUGA and Heize."

The collaboration is said to have been suggested by music staff from both labels. Meanwhile, Heize recently unveiled a fun, quirky teaser image for "We Don't Talk Together", which you can find below.

Look out for Heize x SUGA's "We Don't Talk Together", coming soon!

