Kang Daniel's label confirms his solo debut in July, produced by Divine Channel

On June 27, Kang Daniel's label Konnect Entertainment confirmed the idol's long-awaited solo debut for this July!

The label relayed, "Kang Daniel recently confirmed his solo debut time frame for the end of July, after wrapping up recordings for his debut mini album."

Last week, Kang Daniel excited fans with a post on his personal SNS, hinting that he had completed recording for his debut album. The idol's upcoming mini album will be produced by hit producer team Divine Channel's CEO Kei Lim, alongside aid from global producing team Geoffrocause.

Stay tuned for the return of Wanna One's Kang Daniel!