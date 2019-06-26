Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kang Daniel's label confirms his solo debut in July, produced by Divine Channel

On June 27, Kang Daniel's label Konnect Entertainment confirmed the idol's long-awaited solo debut for this July!

The label relayed, "Kang Daniel recently confirmed his solo debut time frame for the end of July, after wrapping up recordings for his debut mini album."

Last week, Kang Daniel excited fans with a post on his personal SNS, hinting that he had completed recording for his debut album. The idol's upcoming mini album will be produced by hit producer team Divine Channel's CEO Kei Lim, alongside aid from global producing team Geoffrocause.

Stay tuned for the return of Wanna One's Kang Daniel!

Xiuxiuminnieunni-38 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Nice. Divine Channel has worked with EXO's Lay and upcoming EXO sub-unit Chanyeol/Sehun. I wonder how it'll sound. I will definitely listen to it whenever he releases it. July is turning into a good month for K-Pop releases in 2019.

2

Lxcaox8173 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Oh yeah.... this is the silver lining after the storm! Can’t wait for Kang Daniel solo debut!!

Hope CJ Ent will invite K.Daniel to K-Con LA in mid-August .... it’ll be a win for everyone involved (Daniel solo promotion, increase CJ with sales, International fans like me will get to see K.Daniel performs live, etc). ** crossing fingers & toes **

