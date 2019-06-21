BTS members ask ARMY if they are ready for their Seoul fan meeting with cute pictures

BTS is coming to Seoul for a fan meeting!

On June 21, the global boy group uploaded to multiple photos to their Twitter account with the caption "Are you ready? Seogic Shop!"

Seogic Shop is a combination of Seoul and Magic Shop. The boys held a BugShop in Busan a week ago and now it seems like they're traveling to their nation's capital!

Pictures show J-Hope in a cute selfie at rehearsal, the members sitting on top of each other on a small sofa, and Jimin posing in charismatic streetwear.

The fan meeting will happen on June 22 and 23 at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul. We hope ARMY have a great time!