Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

57

43

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

BTS members ask ARMY if they are ready for their Seoul fan meeting with cute pictures

AKP STAFF

BTS is coming to Seoul for a fan meeting!

On June 21, the global boy group uploaded to multiple photos to their Twitter account with the caption "Are you ready? Seogic Shop!"

Seogic Shop is a combination of Seoul and Magic Shop. The boys held a BugShop in Busan a week ago and now it seems like they're traveling to their nation's capital!

Pictures show J-Hope in a cute selfie at rehearsal, the members sitting on top of each other on a small sofa, and Jimin posing in charismatic streetwear.

The fan meeting will happen on June 22 and 23 at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul. We hope ARMY have a great time!

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
4 5,739 Share 57% Upvoted

3

BetterToBeHeld150 pts 7 hours ago 1
7 hours ago

Ahh! Yoongi's smile!

To anyone lucky enough to go to these shows..have an amazing time! Being from NZ , I just have to settle for watching the shaky fancams later on YouTube, lol.

💜

Share

1 more reply

3

Daxel475 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

Hope they all rested well. Came across a video, Suga's shoulder was in pain. Hopefully he good.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
13 hours ago   36   36,537
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
7 hours ago   15   12,776

allkpop in your Inbox