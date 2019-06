B1A4's Sandeul has released the MV teaser for his solo comeback.

In this clip, Sandeul meets the love of his life at a movie theater, which then leads to scenes of romantic dates out in the city. The vocal lyrics heard in the video say the words: "Thinking of you, who is living somewhere else in the world". Is Sandeul reminiscing a particular "One Fine Day" in his life?

Stay tuned for Sandeul's official solo comeback with his 2nd mini album on June 3!