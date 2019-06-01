BTS ARMY take over the streets of London hours before the concert at Wembley Stadium

Another BTS festival overseas?
On June 1, fans who were excited for BTS' 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concert at Wembley Stadium took to the streets of London during the day.
A BTS flash mob took place at Piccadilly Circus, where a BTS video played on loop for about an hour on the billboard screen. Furthermore, many other places including private stores and public facilities in some of the busiest areas of the city celebrated the D-Day by playing BTS' songs.
Also, a spot where BTS' V had once taken a photo became a natural tourist attraction!
As if standing in line for a photo booth, ARMYs waited their turn to take their photo in front of the same pole.
As seen previously, the Wembley Stadium's iconic arch also turned purple to welcome the group beforehand.
BTS' concert at the Wembley will be broadcast via 'V Live +' soon. Will you watch it live?
