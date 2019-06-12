Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Super Junior's Kyuhyun talks about not returning to 'Radio Star' due to receiving a lot of stress

Super Junior's Kyuhyun discussed his decision to not return as MC to 'Radio Star.'

Kyuhyun stated that he received a lot of stress because he was required to ask blunt questions to guests. He also joked around saying that the MC's of 'Radio Star' didn't contact him at all during his military service.

The MC's were apparently very supportive of Kyuhyun's decision and supported him in his activities. We hope that he continues to pursue activities under less stress in the future.

artemist40
9 days ago

Makes sense considering how fickle netizens are in general and how big of a deal your image is as an idol. Being in that position would be stressful.

Joanne_Smith348
10 days ago

Just keep moving forward. It's all good.

Share

