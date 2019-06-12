Super Junior's Kyuhyun talks about not returning to 'Radio Star' due to receiving a lot of stress

Super Junior's Kyuhyun discussed his decision to not return as MC to 'Radio Star.'

Kyuhyun stated that he received a lot of stress because he was required to ask blunt questions to guests. He also joked around saying that the MC's of 'Radio Star' didn't contact him at all during his military service.

The MC's were apparently very supportive of Kyuhyun's decision and supported him in his activities. We hope that he continues to pursue activities under less stress in the future.

Check out the video clip below.