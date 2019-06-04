2019 K-Pop rookies you should know

2019 has been a good year for K-Pop fans. In addition to amazing comebacks and new releases, there have been some amazing debuts. Asides from the extraordinary debuts of big names like ITZY, TXT, and AB6IX, many talented groups from smaller companies also made their way into the K-Pop industry. You should check them out below.

EVERGLOW

On March 18, EVERGLOW debuted under Yuehua Entertainment with “Bon Bon Chocolat,” which instantly became a hit. There are many familiar faces among the members, including previous contestants on ‘Produce 101’ and ‘Idol School.’

1THE9

1THE9 is a boy group formed by the top nine contestants on survival program ‘Under Nineteen.’ The group debuted with “Domino,” which was produced by and features Crush.

ONEUS

Six trainees from RBW Entertainment debuted with their single “Valkyrie” on January 9 and quickly drew a lot of attention. The lineup includes members who competed on ‘Produce 101’ and ‘Mix Nine.’

ONEWE

Originally known as MAS, the five members re-debuted under the name ONEWE as the brother group to ONEUS. On May 13, they released their single album ‘1/4,’ with the title track “Reminisce About All.”

Cherry Bullet

FNC Entertainment debuted their new 10-member girl group on January 21 with the title song “Q&A.” The group recently made a comeback with their second single “Love Adventure.”

VERIVERY

In 2018, Jellyfish Entertainment announced that they would debut a new boy group for the first time in six years since VIXX’s debut. On January 9, VERIVERY debuted with title track “Ring Ring Ring.”

1TEAM

Live Works Company debuted a new boy group on March 27. The members, some of whom were competitors on ‘Mix Nine,’ debuted with their title track “Vibe”

TREI

EXID’s brother group Trei officially made their debut under Banana Culture with their debut album “Born.” The group consists of three members, two of whom competed on ‘Mix Nine.’

BVNDIT

This five-member girl group from MNH Entertainment debuted on April 10 with "Hocus Pocus,” and have won many of fans’ hearts since their debut.

Newkidd

Newkidd is a 7-member boy group under J-FLO Entertainment that officially debuted on April 25 with “Tu Eres.” The lineup includes a former SM trainee, contestant on a survival program, and more!

M.O.N.T

Fly Music Entertainment debuted this trio group on January 4. The members, who were all contestants on ‘Mix Nine,’ released their single “Will You Be My Girlfriend?”

HOT PLACE

While HOT PLACE originally debuted in 2014 with 19 members, they recently re-debuted in March with just four members and a popping single, “TMI.”

ARGON

The six-member boy group debuted on March 11 under MSH Entertainment with "Master Key.” The group caught the attention of some fans who recognized that one of the members was a backup dancer on BTS’ Wings tour!