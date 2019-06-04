NCT 127 take their highest spot yet on Billboard's 'Artist 100' chart!

In addition to recently scoring their highest rank yet on the 'Billboard 200' album chart yesterday, the boys of NCT 127 have also earned their highest rank yet on 'Artist 100', for the week of June 8!

According to this week's updated Artist 100 chart, NCT 127 have risen up to #6 - the group's personal highest rank yet, as well as the second highest rank to date for any K-Pop boy group after BTS.

Not only that, but NCT 127 have taken up #1 spots on a total of 4 Billboard charts this week including 'Top Album Sales', 'Top Digital Albums', 'Independent Albums', and 'World Albums', with their recently released 4th mini album 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN'.

Congratulations, NCT 127!

