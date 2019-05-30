Yang Hyun Suk reportedly denies involvement in prostitution controversy in e-mail to YGE employees

Yang Hyun Suk reportedly denied involvement in the ongoing prostitution controversy in an e-mail to YG Entertainment employees.



According to reports, Yang Hyun Suk sent an e-mail to YGE employees concerning the allegations on May 30, stating:





"Firstly, I want to let everyone know how apologetic I am. I'm ashamed for causing you to worry because of the recent broadcasts. The day after the broadcast aired was the second anniversary of my father's passing. I had to travel to the countryside, so I didn't have time to respond. The allegations made on the May 27th broadcast of 'Straight' are absolutely not true. I've never done anything illegal the broadcast station is arguing I did or anything you wouldn't be proud of. I believe the truth will come out soon. YG was able to continuously grow the past 23 years because of all your hard work that you put towards your dreams and your outstanding creativity. I'm in a position where I'm obligated to protect that. About a month ago, YG went through a large-scale reorganization and announced its will and plans for the future. Additionally, I've also shared my desire that as the executive producer, I want to focus solely on content that will help artists from behind the scenes. I still on to that heavy responsibility."





A source from YGE also stated, "Yang Hyun Suk only attended the event after being invited. It's not true that he called adult entertainment employees. We sincerely ask that you're extra careful about preventing speculative reports that are not the truth from being published, distorted, or spread." This statement is in line with Psy's post on his personal Instagram after he was connected to the controversy.



As previously reported, the YG Entertainment head is accused of procuring prostitution for 2 Southeast Asian investors at a high-end restaurant in Gangnam in July of 2014. It's alleged there were 8 men and 25 women present, and least 10 of these women were from the red-light district. MBC's 'Straight' reported on the allegations, and YG Entertainment has since denied Yang Hyun Suk was involved in any prostitution.

