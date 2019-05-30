Ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum attends 2nd trial for abuse and blackmail + Hara unable to attend due to health

Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum attended his second trial for abuse and blackmail at the Seoul Central District Court on May 30.



Choi Jong Bum is charged with violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes for filming without consent, assault, blackmail, coercion, and destruction and damage of property. According to reports, he attended the trial, but did not respond to questions from reporters. In the first trial, Choi Jong Bum denied all charges.



Hara's lawyer explained her absence, stating, "She's not in a position to appear in trial. She's currently recovering her health. If the next trial can be scheduled, she will attend. She'll be able to after early July." On Hara's roommate who was asked to appear as a witness but did not appear, he stated she was currently attending university and would likely not appear. Her lawyer concluded, "The victim would like to make a statement. She has expressed she'd like to do it personally," and requested another trial date.



The next trial is set for July 25 KST.



In related news, Hara was rescued after attempting suicide, and she's since expressed her feelings on the matter to fans.

