Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

61

12

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum attends 2nd trial for abuse and blackmail + Hara unable to attend due to health

AKP STAFF

Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum attended his second trial for abuse and blackmail at the Seoul Central District Court on May 30.

Choi Jong Bum is charged with violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes for filming without consent, assault, blackmail, coercion, and destruction and damage of property. According to reports, he attended the trial, but did not respond to questions from reporters. In the first trial, Choi Jong Bum denied all charges.

Hara's lawyer explained her absence, stating, "She's not in a position to appear in trial. She's currently recovering her health. If the next trial can be scheduled, she will attend. She'll be able to after early July." On Hara's roommate who was asked to appear as a witness but did not appear, he stated she was currently attending university and would likely not appear. Her lawyer concluded, "The victim would like to make a statement. She has expressed she'd like to do it personally," and requested another trial date.

The next trial is set for July 25 KST. 

In related news, Hara was rescued after attempting suicide, and she's since expressed her feelings on the matter to fans.

  1. Hara
  2. CHOI JONG BUM
24 20,137 Share 84% Upvoted

20

CL201918 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago
Her ex-boyfriend is toxic.

Share

17

Donna_Dash77 pts 23 days ago 3
23 days ago

Her ex looks punchable.

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,734
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,253

allkpop in your Inbox