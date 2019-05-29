Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 days ago

Psy explains his friendship with Low Taek Jho and denies association with prostitution controversy

AKP STAFF

Psy explained his friendship with fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho and denied any association with the prostitution controversy involving Yang Hyun Suk.

On May 29, Psy addressed Low Taek Jho's statement that he met Yang Hyun Suk through Psy. The "Gangnam Style" singer wrote to Instagram:

"It's true the Jho Low mentioned in headlines was my friend. When I knew him, he was very active on the Hollywood scene at the time. Now, I'm not sure whether he was a good friend or not, but it's true he was my friend. When Jho Low and his party came to South Korea during his business in Asia, Yang Hyun Suk and I attended after we were invited. We ate a meal with the others, and after having a drink, Yang Hyun Suk and I left early. At the time, I thought of it as a meeting with a friend who came from abroad. I apologize for causing worry with this issue."  
안녕하세요 싸이입니다. 보도에서 언급된 조로우는 저의 친구가 맞습니다. 제가 그를 알았을 당시에 그는 헐리웃 쇼비즈니스 분야에서 활발히 활동하던 사람이었습니다. 저의 해외 활동 시기가 맞물려 알게되었고 제가 조로우를 양현석형에게 소개하였습니다. 지금에 와서 그가 좋은 친구였는지 아니었는지를 떠나서 제가 그의 친구였다는 점은 명백한 사실입니다. 조로우와 일행들이 아시아 일정 중 한국에 방문했을 때 그들의 초대를 받아 저와 양현석 형이 참석했습니다. 초대된 다른 사람들과 함께 식사를 하고 술을 함께한 후 저와 양현석형은 먼저 자리를 일어났습니다. 당시로서는 먼나라에서 온 친구와의 자리로만 생각했습니다. 이번 건으로 여러분들께 심려를 끼쳐드린 점 죄송합니다.

Stay tuned for updates on the controversy.

  1. Psy
  2. Yang Hyun Suk
looveLess4,072 pts 24 days ago 3
24 days ago

Who owes nothing, fears nothing. Good to know he clarified this right now before people start talking.

3 more replies

14

2ice1,394 pts 24 days ago 10
24 days ago

I’ll be really disappointed if Psy has anything to do with it.

10 more replies

misc.
