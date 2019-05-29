Psy explains his friendship with Low Taek Jho and denies association with prostitution controversy

Psy explained his friendship with fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho and denied any association with the prostitution controversy involving Yang Hyun Suk.



On May 29, Psy addressed Low Taek Jho's statement that he met Yang Hyun Suk through Psy. The "Gangnam Style" singer wrote to Instagram:





"It's true the Jho Low mentioned in headlines was my friend. When I knew him, he was very active on the Hollywood scene at the time. Now, I'm not sure whether he was a good friend or not, but it's true he was my friend. When Jho Low and his party came to South Korea during his business in Asia, Yang Hyun Suk and I attended after we were invited. We ate a meal with the others, and after having a drink, Yang Hyun Suk and I left early. At the time, I thought of it as a meeting with a friend who came from abroad. I apologize for causing worry with this issue."





