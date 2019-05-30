Super Junior's Kyuhyun names Black Pink's Jisoo as ideal type

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Super Junior's Kyuhyun named Black Pink's Jisoo as his ideal type.

On the May 30th episode of 'Section TV', Kyuhyun appeared for an interview and talked about his recent military discharge, Super Junior members, dating, and his ideal type. He expressed, "Recently I had a fan meeting, and RyeowookDonghae, and Eunhyuk are the only ones who participated. I'm going to remember the other members who didn't show up." 

As for his recent dating rumors with the actress in his music video for "Time with You", Kyuhyun said, "I've never even seen the person or know who she is. It's been a long time since I've dated, and I think I'm dumb when it comes to dating. I miss the feeling of dating. I want to fall in love now."

On his ideal type, the Super Junior member revealed, "A pure-hearted style and a woman who's pretty with her hair up in a pony tail." He then named Black Pink's Jisoo as the celebrity closest to his ideal type.

Azaleastory287 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

Of course queen jisoo is every korean guy's ideal type. She is so pretty, kind hearted and so so precious..😍

Solarsido29 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

I remember he was smiling and staring at her all the time when she was a guest on Radio Star. He has a good taste

