Reporter reveals more on prostitution allegations against Yang Hyun Suk

More has been revealed on the prostitution allegations against Yang Hyun Suk.



As previously reported, the YG Entertainment head is accused of procuring prostitution for 2 Southeast Asian investors at a high-end restaurant in Gangnam in July of 2014. It's alleged there were 8 men and 25 women present, and least 10 of these women were from the red-light district. MBC's 'Straight' reported on the allegations, and YG Entertainment has since denied Yang Hyun Suk was involved in any prostitution.



On the May 28th broadcast of MBC Radio's 'Shim In Bo's Focus', reporter Go, who initially broke the allegations against Yang Hyun Suk, revealed more details. Reporter Go stated, "The investors' parties picked a few from the group of 25 women, and they headed over to the dorms and other places. In the end, the investors even used personal planes to head to Europe with the women. At the dinner, the women who were chosen received Chanel bags worth 4-5 million Won ($3364.94-4206.18 USD) personally from the investors, and they said thank you."



Reporter Go also revealed details on Hwang Hana's involvement in the prostitution dealings. Go said, "Hwang was an important person. The person called Madame Jung was also deeply involved with Yang Hyun Suk, Seungri, and other insiders at YG. The madame runs a karaoke business, and she managed and added the women. She's said to have a lot of strong ties in the government and financial world. At the time, the investors were all from abroad. That's why they needed someone who could translate English and naturally get along with everyone. That's why Hwang Hana was invited."

