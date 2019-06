UEE might become a free agent.

On May 29, News1 exclusively reported UEE's contract with Yeolum Entertainment is ending soon. In response, the agency stated to Beff Report, "It's true our contract with UEE is coming to an end this month but a contract renewal is under discussion."







UEE of After School fame has been actively promoting as an actress. She has recently appeared in the hit drama 'My Only One.'



Stay tuned for updates on UEE.