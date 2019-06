MONSTA X's Shownu dreams of having a slim figure.

On the May 29 airing of MBC's 'Radio Star,' special MC Ahn Young Mi pointed out that Shownu has been voted the idol with the hottest body by fellow idols. However, Shownu surprised everyone by sharing he's the most envious of MC Kim Kook Jin's skinny figure.

He explained, "Seriously, I was chubby since I was 8. I was never skinny. I was already weighing 50kg (110 lbs) by 8. I want to be skinny for once."