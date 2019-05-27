Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

59

23

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 25 days ago

Paris Hilton to no longer appear on CL's upcoming 'CL Nine' variety show

AKP STAFF

Paris Hilton will no longer be making an appearance on CL's upcoming JTBC2 variety show 'CL Nine.'


According to industry insiders, her appearance on the program had been previously discussed, but it was ultimately called off. The reason was unable to be discussed. Paris Hilton's representation later confirmed the report.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton will be arriving to Korea on May 30 and staying until June 1 to promote her skincare line. During this time, she also plans to make an appearance on the variety show 'Why Did You Come To My House,' and will also sit for an interview with KBS2's 'Entertainment Weekly.'

  1. CL
  2. PARIS HILTON
43 45,806 Share 72% Upvoted

35

Secretninja3121,326 pts 25 days ago 8
25 days ago

Honestly what has Paris been up to lately, feel like it’s been over 10 years since I’ve last heard of her xD

Share

8 more replies

24

Lyra_Verse147 pts 25 days ago 2
25 days ago

Wonder if it has anything to do with all the YG mess.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
19 hours ago   45   45,493
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,717

allkpop in your Inbox