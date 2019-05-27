Paris Hilton to no longer appear on CL's upcoming 'CL Nine' variety show

Paris Hilton will no longer be making an appearance on CL's upcoming JTBC2 variety show 'CL Nine.'





According to industry insiders, her appearance on the program had been previously discussed, but it was ultimately called off. The reason was unable to be discussed. Paris Hilton's representation later confirmed the report.



Meanwhile, Paris Hilton will be arriving to Korea on May 30 and staying until June 1 to promote her skincare line. During this time, she also plans to make an appearance on the variety show 'Why Did You Come To My House,' and will also sit for an interview with KBS2's 'Entertainment Weekly.'

