Solo R&B artist Heize is coming to United States and Canada for her first tour!

The event has yet to announce specific dates and cities, but Heize will be touring various U.S. and Canadian cities from June 26 through July 12. She also plans on greeting fans through VIP meet & greet as well as hi-touch events.

Tickets for Heize's 1st U.S. & Canada tour go on sale next week on June 5. For more detailed information, visit the tour's official website, here.