News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 days ago

GOT7 win #1 + Performances from 'KCON 2019 Japan x M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

This week, Mnet aired the 'KCON 2019 Japan x M! Countdown' special, which was held at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba City, Japan on May 17-19.


As for the winners, GOT7 and WINNER were the nominees, but it was GOT7 who took the win with "Eclipse". Congrats to GOT7!

The artists who performed include AB6IXA.C.EATEEZCherry BulletKim Chung HaD-Crunchfromis_9GWSNHa Sung WoonITZYIZ*ONEJung Se WoonKim Jae HwanMomolandMONSTA XNatureNU'ESTONFPark Ji HoonPentagonSF9TargetThe BoyzTWICEVAVVERIVERY, Cosmic Girls, and Pentagon's HuiJinho and SF9's RowoonInseong. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


AB6IX


A.C.E


ATEEZ




Cherry Bullet


Kim Chung Ha


D-Crunch


fromis_9


GWSN


Ha Sung Woon


ITZY


IZ*ONE


Jung Se Woon


Kim Jae Hwan


Momoland


MONSTA X


Nature


NU'EST


ONEUS

ONF


Park Ji Hoon


Pentagon


SF9


Target


The Boyz


TWICE


VAV

VERIVERY


Cosmic Girls


Pentagon's Hui & Jinho and SF9's Rowoon & Inseong


lovevixx101444 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

yay congratz got7 <3 and oh wow so many awesome performances <3

adnirvs5,912 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

Congrats GOT7!!!

allkpop in your Inbox