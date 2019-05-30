GOT7 win #1 + Performances from 'KCON 2019 Japan x M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



This week, Mnet aired the 'KCON 2019 Japan x M! Countdown' special, which was held at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba City, Japan on May 17-19.



As for the winners, GOT7 and WINNER were the nominees, but it was GOT7 who took the win with "Eclipse". Congrats to GOT7!



The artists who performed include AB6IX, A.C.E, ATEEZ, Cherry Bullet, Kim Chung Ha, D-Crunch, fromis_9, GWSN, Ha Sung Woon, ITZY, IZ*ONE, Jung Se Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, Momoland, MONSTA X, Nature, NU'EST, ONF, Park Ji Hoon, Pentagon, SF9, Target, The Boyz, TWICE, VAV, VERIVERY, Cosmic Girls, and Pentagon's Hui & Jinho and SF9's Rowoon & Inseong.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







AB6IX







A.C.E







ATEEZ











Cherry Bullet







Kim Chung Ha







D-Crunch







fromis_9







GWSN







Ha Sung Woon







ITZY







IZ*ONE







Jung Se Woon







Kim Jae Hwan







Momoland







MONSTA X







Nature







NU'EST







ONEUS





ONF







Park Ji Hoon







Pentagon







SF9







Target







The Boyz







TWICE







VAV

VERIVERY







Cosmic Girls







Pentagon's Hui & Jinho and SF9's Rowoon & Inseong







