fromis_9 group up for 'Fun Factory' teaser image

fromis_9 have released another teaser image for 'Fun Factory'!
For their latest teaser image, fromis_9 have grouped up after their individual teaser cuts. "Fun Factory" is the girl group's 1st single album, and it's dropping on June 4 KST.
How do you like fromis_9's fun, cheerful concept so far?
