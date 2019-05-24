Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

fromis_9 group up for 'Fun Factory' teaser image

fromis_9 have released another teaser image for 'Fun Factory'!

For their latest teaser image, fromis_9 have grouped up after their individual teaser cuts. "Fun Factory" is the girl group's 1st single album, and it's dropping on June 4 KST.

How do you like fromis_9's fun, cheerful concept so far?

The girls look beautiful. Hope this comeback will be good. Flover will always support them.

They’re so cute.

