Posted by germainej 29 days ago

Jannabi member Yoo Young Hyun withdraws from band after school bullying reports

Jannabi member Yoo Young Hyun has withdrawn from the band following reports of school violence and bullying. 

A netizen claimed a member of Jannabi had bullied him during school, leading him to transfer and receive therapy. The band's label has now confirmed the reports, stating, "Yoo Young Hyun sincerely apologizes for causing worry due to the school violence controversy. We confirmed the news with him personally, and he's confirmed his mistakes."

The agency continued, "Yoo Young Hyun is currently deeply repentant of his mistakes and is reflecting on his actions. He's taking full responsibility for what occurred in the past, and he'll be ceasing activities from now on. Yoo Young Hyun plans to withdraw from Jannabi and spend time reflecting on himself."

Stay tuned for updates on Jannabi. 


Justtryinghere763 pts 29 days ago
29 days ago

How old is he? How long ago was this? Look, being a kid is not an excuse for bullying. But being older IS a reason for having matured. I was bullied for 4 years and I graduated hs in 2013. I still and always will HATE those people. What they did to me is unforgivable. HOWEVER, I have no idea what they are like today. What they're doing now. Or how they've become better. Whether I dislike them for then, is not a reason for me to ruin their lives, now. That's just how I feel. I think it's such a pity that companies can't stand behind their artist moreover that netizens can't see that people are regretful and simply forgive. I've said for a while, especially as a minority "I'd rather meet someone who was racist 20 years ago than meet someone who is racist today". Why? Because what matters is how you will repent and ensure never to go back to your bad ways. I'm not excusing his bullying but damn, there's no forgiveness EVER? We'll just throw people away like that? Copy

hotshotstrAykid339 pts 29 days ago
29 days ago

that was quick plus its a good decision to not deny it right away i really hope he apologizes to the victim personally instead of apologizing to the fans and the general public

