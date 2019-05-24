Jannabi member Yoo Young Hyun withdraws from band after school bullying reports

Jannabi member Yoo Young Hyun has withdrawn from the band following reports of school violence and bullying.



A netizen claimed a member of Jannabi had bullied him during school, leading him to transfer and receive therapy. The band's label has now confirmed the reports, stating, "Yoo Young Hyun sincerely apologizes for causing worry due to the school violence controversy. We confirmed the news with him personally, and he's confirmed his mistakes."



The agency continued, "Yoo Young Hyun is currently deeply repentant of his mistakes and is reflecting on his actions. He's taking full responsibility for what occurred in the past, and he'll be ceasing activities from now on. Yoo Young Hyun plans to withdraw from Jannabi and spend time reflecting on himself."



Stay tuned for updates on Jannabi.





