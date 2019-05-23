Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

57

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 days ago

fromis_9 release individual cuts for 'Fun Factory' comeback

AKP STAFF

fromis_9 have released the individual teaser images for their upcoming album 'Fun Factory'.

Like the title implies, the fromis_9 members are going with a fun, energetic concept for their upcoming return. "Fun Factory" is the girl group's 1st single album, and it's dropping on June 4 KST.

Check out fromis_9's teaser images below and their fizzy prologue teaser video here if you missed it.

  1. fromis_9
  2. FUN FACTORY
10 8,290 Share 85% Upvoted

7

sparklepeach7969 pts 30 days ago 0
30 days ago

imo fromis 9 really have a great stylist and cordi 👌👌 their style is always so on point. they always have a super flattering hairstyle which suits each member well and their makeup looks really nice too. these teaser photos looks so lovely ~


4

downwithNPDnarcs374 pts 30 days ago 0
30 days ago

Fromis9 has another banger

