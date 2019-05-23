fromis_9 have released the individual teaser images for their upcoming album 'Fun Factory'.
Like the title implies, the fromis_9 members are going with a fun, energetic concept for their upcoming return. "Fun Factory" is the girl group's 1st single album, and it's dropping on June 4 KST.
Check out fromis_9's teaser images below and their fizzy prologue teaser video here if you missed it.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
57
10
Posted by30 days ago
fromis_9 release individual cuts for 'Fun Factory' comeback
fromis_9 have released the individual teaser images for their upcoming album 'Fun Factory'.
10 8,290 Share 85% Upvoted
Log in to comment