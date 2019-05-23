fromis_9 release individual cuts for 'Fun Factory' comeback

fromis_9 have released the individual teaser images for their upcoming album 'Fun Factory'.



Like the title implies, the fromis_9 members are going with a fun, energetic concept for their upcoming return. "Fun Factory" is the girl group's 1st single album, and it's dropping on June 4 KST.



Check out fromis_9's teaser images below and their fizzy prologue teaser video here if you missed it.

