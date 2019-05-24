Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

22

13

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Soyu volunteers in Uganda for 'Hope TV'

AKP STAFF

Soyu volunteered in Uganda, Africa for 'Hope TV'.

On May 24, the former SISTAR member posted to Instagram, "'Hope TV' Uganda," and "Please sponsor the children." She also shared multiple photos of her time volunteering at an orphanage this past April for SBS reality show 'Hope TV'. Soyu is said to have taught the kids how to dance and sing, and they even held a small concert together.

Soyu's episode of 'Hope TV' airs on May 24-25.  

View this post on Instagram

#우간다#희망티비#pm4

A post shared by sᴏ ʏᴏᴜ (@soooo_you) on

﻿﻿
  1. Soyu
5 1,879 Share 63% Upvoted

1

DTRT6,095 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

Did Soyu build any schools, dig any wells or donate any goods while she was there?

Singing and dancing are nice but what these kids need is health care, education and sustenance.


Someone of her status can write a check.


Share

0

pink_oracle2,928 pts 29 days ago 2
29 days ago

They need condoms not songs.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,197
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,540

allkpop in your Inbox