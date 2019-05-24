Soyu volunteers in Uganda for 'Hope TV'

Soyu volunteered in Uganda, Africa for 'Hope TV'.



On May 24, the former SISTAR member posted to Instagram, "'Hope TV' Uganda," and "Please sponsor the children." She also shared multiple photos of her time volunteering at an orphanage this past April for SBS reality show 'Hope TV'. Soyu is said to have taught the kids how to dance and sing, and they even held a small concert together.



Soyu's episode of 'Hope TV' airs on May 24-25.