News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Check out (G)I-DLE's chic album teaser images for their Japanese debut mini album 'LATATA'

AKP STAFF

The girls of (G)I-DLE are ready to make their grand entrance in Japan with the release of their 1st Japanese mini album, 'LATATA'!

(G)I-DLE's upcoming Japanese debut mini album comes in a total of 3 versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, and a regular CD version. Each version contains a total of 4 tracks including the group's Japanese debut title track "LATATA" (Japanese ver.), as well as "Light My Fire", "Maze" (Japanese ver.), and "For You".

You can find the chic and elegant album covers of all 3 upcoming versions, below! The girls' debut mini album 'LATATA' hits store shelves in Japan this July 31.

  1. (G)I-DLE
AyanoN40 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

Simplyy AMAZZZINNGGGG!! Every single time, you LIGHT OUR FIRES of craziness towards you!


I LOOVVEEE (G)I-DLE!!

GO I-DLES...We NEVERLAND's are here and cheer FOR YOU! Always!!

NINMEM34 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

omg it comes out on my birthday

misc.
