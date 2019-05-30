Check out (G)I-DLE's chic album teaser images for their Japanese debut mini album 'LATATA'

The girls of (G)I-DLE are ready to make their grand entrance in Japan with the release of their 1st Japanese mini album, 'LATATA'!

(G)I-DLE's upcoming Japanese debut mini album comes in a total of 3 versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, and a regular CD version. Each version contains a total of 4 tracks including the group's Japanese debut title track "LATATA" (Japanese ver.), as well as "Light My Fire", "Maze" (Japanese ver.), and "For You".

You can find the chic and elegant album covers of all 3 upcoming versions, below! The girls' debut mini album 'LATATA' hits store shelves in Japan this July 31.