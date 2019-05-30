Super Junior's Kyuhyun to host new idol-centric music & talk show on JTBC2

JTBC2 will be launching a new music & talk show centered around K-Pop idols!

Titled 'Runwave', this "storytelling" music & talk show plans on establishing a stage where idol groups can share more in-depth stories about their music, their albums, behind-the-scenes episodes, as well as their own participation in producing, writing, and composing their content. 'Runwave' will be hosted by veteran idol Super Junior's Kyuhyun, who is expected lead his hoobae idol guests expertly with his experience in varieties.

You can also look forward to unique live stages, as well as guests from various genres like the indie scene, hip-hop scene, and more, on 'Runwave' once the show premieres this June 22 at 12:20 AM KST!

