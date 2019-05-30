Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

33

10

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Super Junior's Kyuhyun to host new idol-centric music & talk show on JTBC2

AKP STAFF

JTBC2 will be launching a new music & talk show centered around K-Pop idols!

Titled 'Runwave', this "storytelling" music & talk show plans on establishing a stage where idol groups can share more in-depth stories about their music, their albums, behind-the-scenes episodes, as well as their own participation in producing, writing, and composing their content. 'Runwave' will be hosted by veteran idol Super Junior's Kyuhyun, who is expected lead his hoobae idol guests expertly with his experience in varieties. 

You can also look forward to unique live stages, as well as guests from various genres like the indie scene, hip-hop scene, and more, on 'Runwave' once the show premieres this June 22 at 12:20 AM KST!

  1. Kyuhyun
4 2,782 Share 77% Upvoted

2

elfinkyy182 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

I'm so glad he's getting the opportunity to be the main host for a show with other younger idols!!! So excited to see some interactions!!!

Share

0

Grimjester100 pts 23 days ago 2
23 days ago

didn't he just admit to crying about having a hard time being one of the host in a show ?

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,734
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,253

allkpop in your Inbox