Super Junior's Kyuhyun reveals the best part about post-military service life

Super Junior's Kyuhyun revealed the best part about post-military service life for him.

On the May 23rd installment of SBS PowerFM's 'Cultwo', DJ Kim Tae Gyun asked, "What is it like after your military discharge? I feel like you'd be happy about breathing in the air of society." He responded, "I served as a civil servant, so I had to commute everyday. So I continued to breathe in the air of society the whole time."

He added, "The best thing about my military discharge is being able to freely sleep in."   

In other news, Kyuhyun recently made a comeback with "Aewol-ri".

