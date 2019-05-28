Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej 25 days ago

Police request MBC's cooperation for Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution investigation + DC Inside's Mnet Gallery boycotts YG Entertainment

Police are requesting MBC's cooperation for Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution investigation

On May 28, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Special Detective Division relayed, "We're trying to contact MBV. We're checking the facts, and the issue is how they'll cooperate with us. To identify and investigate witnesses, we need cooperation from the broadcast network. After looking into the facts, we'll do an investigation or internal investigation."

The May 27th broadcast of MBC's 'Straight' reported Yang Hyun Suk allegedly procured prostitution for South Asian Investors, and YG Entertainment has since denied the allegations. 

Fans are also responding to the reports, and popular K-pop forum Mnet Gallery, which operates on internet community DC Inside, has boycotted YG Entertainment. Mnet Gallery claimed YG Entertainment has furthered a bad image for K-pop internationally, and users are refraining from discussions about or listening to music from YG Entertainment artists.

Stay tuned for updates. 

kagayakugucci 25 days ago
25 days ago

This entire scandal has been journalists digging up all the dirt, and the police begrudgingly saying "fine, we'll pretend to look into that too."

24

adnirvs 25 days ago
25 days ago

The same dance again. YG accused, investigations, no solid evidence after few days. This guy and his company is shady as hell!

