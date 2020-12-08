Watch veteran actor Kim Kap Soo's full trip to BTS's favorite restaurant from their trainee days, how he ended up registering as a member on Weverse, & more

Remember how veteran actor Kim Kap Soo made headlines a few months ago, for registering as a member on BTS's Weverse and leaving a fan letter for his favorite member Jimin?

Now, the complete story of how Kim Kap Soo ended up visiting BTS's favorite restaurant from their trainee days, how he ended up registering as a paid fanclub member on Weverse, and why he became a fan of member Jimin has been revealed!



In fact, the actor visited the famous "BTS restaurant" on the first episode of his new KBS2 web variety series, 'Inssa Kap'. Kim Kap Soo's first mission was inspired by the story of how he coincidentally ran into a BTS member at a restaurant, and when the member came to greet him, Kim Kap Soo was not able to recognize the young man as a member of BTS. (According to Kim Kap Soo, the member said, "Hello, I'm a member of BTS named XXX," but because they did not use the more familiar name "Bangtan Boys," it did not register that BTS meant the same thing as Bangtan Boys until much later.)

Check out Kim Kap Soo's full visit to the ARMY sanctuary, his official instatement as an ARMY on Weverse, and more above!

