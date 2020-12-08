AOMG hints at a label collaboration with Ambition Musik, titled 'Prison Break'

On December 8, hip-hop label AOMG surprised fans with a mysterious new teaser film, hinting at an upcoming label collaboration project with Ambition Musik!

According to the teaser film, AOMG and Ambition Musik will be working together for a track titled "Prison Break", set for release this December 13 at 6 PM KST. AOMG is known for being home to Jay Park, Simon D, GRAY, LOCO, Lee Hi, Code Kunst, Woo Won Jae, Hoody, ELO, and more. Ambition Musik, on the other hand, is home to rising hip-hop stars like Changmo, Kim Hyo Eun, Hash Swan, Ash Island, Zene The Zilla, etc.

Stay tuned for more details on "Prison Break" while you check out the teaser below!

