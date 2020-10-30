Veteran actor Kim Gap Soo registers on Weverse to leave a fan letter for BTS's Jimin!

It's been discovered that veteran actor Kim Gap Soo - known for numerous roles on a huge list of hit TV and film productions like 'Taejo Wang Geon', 'Age of Heroes', 'Emperor of the Sea', 'Time Between Dog and Wolf', 'Tazza', and so much more - is a fan of BTS!

On October 30, the actor was seen registering as a member on BTS's official Weverse, where he uploaded a selca and a short fan letter dedicated toward BTS's Jimin!

He wrote, "To, Jimin. Jimin, do you remember me by chance? Some time ago I saw you dining at a restaurant with your mother, and I was also dining there so we exchanged greetings. I'm a little shy about saying this, but I'm also ARMY. I registered today. Please stay healthy. Congratulations."

In his selca, Kim Gap Soo can be seen visiting a restaurant immensely well-known by Korean ARMYs as a BTS sanctuary. The restaurant is located in the vicinity of BTS's former practice room, and it's known that the members used to dine there daily during their pre-debut days.

Seeing Kim Gap Soo's post, some fans commented "He wrote 'To, Jimin', so cute", "Technically you're not supposed to upload selcas on Weverse, but since it's Kim Gap Soo-nim let's let it slide", "This is surprising!", and more.

Meanwhile, Kim Gap Soo will be greeting viewers on the small-screen soon through the upcoming SBS drama series, 'Delayed Justice'.

