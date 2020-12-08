SF9's Rowoon is a handsome office co-worker in new stills for JTBC drama 'Sunbae, Don't Put On That Lipstick'

JTBC's upcoming new office romance series 'Sunbae, Don't Put On That Lipstick' has released fresh new still cuts of the heartthrob male lead, SF9's Rowoon.

In the new drama series, Rowoon takes on the role of a marketing team member of 1-year at a fictional cosmetics company. His character Chae Seung Hyun is known to be a hard worker and a cute, mood maker at the office. However, he runs into a problem when he discovers that he is interested in his office "sunbae", Yoon Song Ah (played by Won Jin Ah), who can't see past his identity as a cute "hoobae" at work.



JTBC's 'Sunbae, Don't Put On That Lipstick' starring Rowoon, Won Jin Ah, and more is expected to premiere in January of 2021! In the meantime, check out Rowoon's latest filming stills below.

