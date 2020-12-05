This is why no one got to see BTS' Jin's birthday ad event in Hongdae

BTS' Jin celebrated his 28th birthday on December 4, and ARMYs planned many different birthday events for him as usual but no one got to see his ad event in Hongdae.



On December 4th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting a real-time picture of the main street in Hongdae, Seoul. Hongdae is a neighborhood in the western part of Seoul, known for its crowdedness. However, as you can see in the picture below, there is no one on the streets due to tightened COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Per new rules, all facilities in Seoul have to close by 9 PM and the public transportations connecting throughout the city will be reduced after 9 PM.

Netizens started celebrating Jin's birthday in the comments as the picture made it seem like no one actually got to see Jin's birthday ads. Some of the comments include:

"There's no one in Hongdae but Mr. Seok Jin is still there!"

"Happy Birthday Jin!"

"Finally people are vacating Hongdae too"

"lol happy birthday Jin"

"I'm happy to see that most people actually abide by the rules"

"This makes me feel sad for no apparent reason"

"I've never seen Hongdae this deserted on Friday night wow"





Happy belated birthday, Jin!